Best Low Carb Dishes In Detroit

by Lori Melton If you’re looking to eat healthy in the New Year, don’t worry, it doesn’t have to crimp your style when eating out. Many restaurants have expanded and adjusted their menus to meet a variety of health-conscious dietary needs. These Detroit area restaurants offer delicious low-carb signature dishes which are designed to tantalize your taste buds and minimize your carb count.

The London Chop House

155 W. Congress

Detroit, MI

(313) 962-0277

www.thelondonchophouse.com 155 W. CongressDetroit, MI(313) 962-0277 Hailed by many as the best steakhouse in Detroit, the London Chop House has been serving premium cuts of steak, prime rib, and seafood since 1938. There are plenty of delectable low-carb options on the menu. But, the 6 oz. or 10 oz. Filet Mignon grilled in garlic butter and dressed with Au Poivre or Béarnaise sauce is melt-in-your mouth bliss. Sautéed wild mushrooms, broiled asparagus or roasted cauliflower with gruyere cheese make perfect low-carb pairings.

Lebanese Grill

1600 Rochester Road

Troy, MI 48083

(248) 526-1444

www.lebanesegrill.com 1600 Rochester RoadTroy, MI 48083(248) 526-1444 Mediterranean food offers a myriad of low carb choices. Locally-owned Lebanese Grill has three locations in the Greater Detroit area. There is a large list of delicious grilled entrees on the menu. The Chicken Shawarma and Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) are two flavorful favorites. The Shawarma features marinated, broiled slices of chicken in garlic sauce and the Tawook marinated and charbroiled chicken cubes. Pairing one of these with grilled vegetables and a house salad makes a tasty low-carb plate.

Parks & Rec Diner

The Grand Army of the Republic Building

1942 Grand River Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 446-8370

www.parksandrecdiner.com The Grand Army of the Republic Building1942 Grand River Ave.Detroit, MI 48226(313) 446-8370 Parks & Rec is a friendly, upscale diner which is nestled inside Detroit's historic (and restored) Grand Army of the Republic building, which looks like a castle. The menu rotates seasonally and features locally-sourced and grown ingredients. A signature standout is the Build Your Own Omelette which is a fluffy, two-egg omelette with loads of low-carb add-ins such as caramelized onion, roasted garlic, mushroom, spinach, five kinds of cheese, seasonal veggies, pork or chicken sausage, lamb or pork bacon and house-cured salmon. You'll need to nix the home fries and toast to minimize carbs.

Cutter’s Bar & Grill

2638 Orleans St.

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 393-0960

www.cuttersdetroit.com 2638 Orleans St.Detroit, MI 48207(313) 393-0960 Located in Detroit’s Eastern Market, this urban bar and grill takes the term “bar burger” to a mind-blowing new level. If plenty of protein is what you’re seeking to replace the a “carb-induced” boost, consider Cutter’s signature 32 oz. cheeseburger. That’s right – it’s a whopping two pounds of meat. Just hold the bun and wrap it in lettuce, or knife and fork it. Smaller appetites might go for the 16 oz. or 8 oz. sizes. The 8 oz. also comes in a variety of “stuffed” options including the Stuffed Cheddar Cheese and Bacon burger, Stuffed Cheddar Cheese w/Fried Egg on Top, Stuffed Bleu Cheese and Green Olives, and Stuffed Swiss, Mushrooms & Grilled Onion. If you have room, you can substitute a house side salad instead of fries.