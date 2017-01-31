CBS62[1]
Cautious Travel Advised On Snow-Covered Roads Across The State

January 31, 2017 5:33 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Slow down and proceed with caution if you’re hitting the roads Tuesday in metro Detroit.

As a large area of snow blows across Michigan, the National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement urging cautious travel on snow-covered roadways, with reduced visibilities expected during the afternoon/evening commute.

The statement covers the metro Detroit area and beyond, including Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Washtenaw and Monroe counties.

While not much more snow will accumulate (less than 1 inch), forecasters say travel could still be treacherous into the night.

The NWS says light snow and some isolated pockets of moderate snow will impact southeastern Michigan. A coating of snow and freezing of residual moisture may lead to slippery roads particularly on untreated bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

[What Happened To The Sun?]

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers said, at 5 p.m., “a little enhanced area” of snow shower activity was hanging over the city of Detroit and the immediate suburbs. However, he expected that the dissipate to flurries overnight and into a slightly warmer Wednesday.

Bowers said after days and days and days of gray skies, there is a little sunshine in the forecast later this week; although a frigid air mass will keep temperatures in the upper 20s Thursday, into the weekend.

Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See live, local radar at this link; and check for accidents on local freeways here.

