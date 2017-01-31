CBS62[1]
DTE Customers Will See 4 Percent Rate Increase

January 31, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: dte energy

LANSING (AP) — Michigan regulators have authorized DTE Energy to increase electricity rates by 4 percent.

The Public Service Commission approved a $184 million annual rate hike Tuesday, effective Feb. 7. It’s less than what the Detroit-based utility self-implemented in August, so customers will initially get a refund covering the last six months.

DTE had sought a $344 million annual rate increase and had self-implemented a $245 million increase.

The final rate is 4 percent above what was set in DTE’s last electric case in December 2015.

Commission Chairwoman Sally Talberg said in a statement that DTE will spend money to upgrade its distribution infrastructure. She says a primary reason for power outages is the lack of maintenance and the age of distribution equipment.

DTE has 2.2 million power customers in southeastern Michigan.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

