Harbaugh Jumps In Pool To Celebrate Oliver Martin’s Commitment [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Jim Harbaugh outdid himself once again last weekend, jumping into the pool at Michigan’s Canham Natatorium alongside recruit Oliver Martin and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton to christen Martin’s commitment to U-M.
Martin, a four-star wide receiver from Iowa City, is also a highly-regarded high school swimmer. After a last-minute recruiting pitch from Harbaugh toward the end of last week, Martin chose Michigan on Saturday over his other finalists Notre Dame, Michigan State, Iowa and UCLA, according to 247Sports.
Martin confirmed his decision via Twitter on Monday night.
Martin is the 27th commitment in Michigan’s No. 4-ranked 2017 class and the latest addition to already impressive receiver haul. The Wolverines have also secured commitments from No. 1 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and No. 11 WR Tarik Black and are still pursing No. 17 WR Nico Collins from Alabama.