Missing Teen Found Safe After Disappearing From Monroe County

MELVINDALE (WWJ) — A teen girl who ran away from her home in Ash Township last week was found safe in Melvindale on Tuesday afternoon.
Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said Sarah Sabrina Green, 16, was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by the Melvindale Police Department at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Green was found in vehicle the Brandon Shusteric, who was driving the white 1999 Dodge Ram pick-up truck that was reported to be involved in the original incident. Shusteric was arrested on unrelated criminal charges and lodged at the Monroe County Jail.
Monroe County Sheriff’s office detectives are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.