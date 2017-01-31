CBS62[1]
Moving Budweiser Super Bowl Ad Spotlights Immigration [VIDEO]

January 31, 2017 3:34 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s another tear-jerker Super Bowl ad from the “King of Beers,” but with a twist.

“The Hard Way” depicts the tribulations Budweiser founder Adolphus Busch faced when he immigrated to America in the 1850s.

Released on YouTube days ahead of Sunday’s big game, the ad comes at an opportune time —  as modern issues of immigration are being debated across the U.S.

President Donald Trump over the weekend signed an executive order banning travel to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries, while also putting a hold on admittance of refugees  from any foreign nation for 120 days. — the latter to allow more time to review the vetting process.

Trump on Sunday defended the order, stressing that it does not amount to what some have been calling a “Muslim ban.”

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave,” the president said. [More here].

[Detroit Mayor Says Travel Ban 'Just Not Who We Are As Americans']

