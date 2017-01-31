Refugee Family Reunited In Grand Rapids 2 Years After Fleeing Congo

January 31, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A family that fled to Rwanda because of the violence in the Congo has been reunited in Grand Rapids after two years of separation, despite President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.

Chantal Nyiranziza and her husband Modeste Irakiza were separated because Nyiranziza was able to apply for settlement in the U.S. before her husband. She and their 5-year-old son came to the U.S. in October 2014.

Bethany Christian Services helped Nyiranziza apply to bring her husband to America.

The U.S. refugee program has been suspended for 120 days under Trump’s order. However, that didn’t affect refugees already scheduled to arrive before Feb. 3.

Kristine Van Noord of Bethany Christian Services says there was some uncertainty after the order was signed. But the 27-year-old Irakiza was allowed in late Tuesday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

