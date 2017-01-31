Small Plane With Engine Trouble Lands On Michigan Roadway

MILLS TOWNSHIP (AP) – A small plane that was being used to help inspect pipelines had engine trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing on a Michigan roadway.
No one was injured on Monday when the plane landed in Midland County’s Mills Township, about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.
The sheriff’s department says the plane piloted by a 52-year-old Millington man took off from Jack Barstow Municipal Airport in Midland County with a 38-year-old Clare man as co-pilot. No damage was reported to the plane after it landed on the roadway.
The plane was towed back to the airport for inspection.
