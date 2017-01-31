Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Tuesday | MORE INFO | SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Snow Day! Schools Closed After Overnight Snowfall

January 31, 2017 6:17 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of kids across metro Detroit are waking up to snow on the ground — and no school.

Dozens of schools are closed Tuesday after snow fell overnight, mostly in Monroe and Wayne counties.

Click here for the latest school closings.

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties. By the time the snow stops falling, forecasters say we could have roughly three to four inches of accumulation.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Tuesday — Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 34F. Low 29F.

Wednesday — Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High near 35F. Low 19F.

Thursday — Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 24F. Low 15F.

Friday — A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 23F. Low 12F.

Saturday — Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 29F. Low 20F.

Sunday — Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 33F. Low 21F.

Don’t get caught in the snow: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia