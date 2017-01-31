Snow Day! Schools Closed After Overnight Snowfall

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of kids across metro Detroit are waking up to snow on the ground — and no school.

Dozens of schools are closed Tuesday after snow fell overnight, mostly in Monroe and Wayne counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties. By the time the snow stops falling, forecasters say we could have roughly three to four inches of accumulation.

Snow to continue early this morning, making for a slick morning commute. #miwx #nwsdtx pic.twitter.com/rHWkfMnmRz — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 31, 2017

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Tuesday — Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 34F. Low 29F.

Wednesday — Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High near 35F. Low 19F.

Thursday — Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 24F. Low 15F.

Friday — A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 23F. Low 12F.

Saturday — Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 29F. Low 20F.

Sunday — Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 33F. Low 21F.

