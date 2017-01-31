Southbound I-75 Closure Begins Saturday From Detroit To Downriver

January 31, 2017 1:36 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Heads up metro Detroit motorists: Another big freeway closure is coming this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation put out a reminder today that southbound I-75 will be closing completely Saturday morning, Feb. 4, from Detroit to Downriver.

I-75 southbound traffic will be detoured to I-96 westbound to I-275 southbound to I-75 southbound in Monroe.

It’s all part of an estimated $165 million investment in major repairs to I-75 from Detroit to Brownstown Township over a two-year period, according to MDOT — including an overhaul of the aging Rouge River Bridge.

The exact I-75 southbound closure location will be between Springwells, in Detroit, and re-entry at Northline/Allen Rd, in Taylor/Southgate through 2017.

Alternate route options include I-94, M-85 (Fort Street), Jefferson Avenue, and Dix Highway. The posted detour for commercial vehicles will include southbound I-75 to westbound I-96, then southbound I-275 to southbound I-75 in Monroe.

After this stage of the project is completed this year, in 2018 the closure will extend to Telegraph/Sibley in Taylor/Riverview.

More information on the project can be found at 75rougeriver.com.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

