Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Tuesday | MORE INFO | SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Suspect In Tennessee Armory Shooting Arrested In Detroit

January 31, 2017 6:02 AM

DETROIT (AP) – Federal authorities have arrested the man accused of shooting 10 people at a party at a National Guard Armory in western Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 20-year-old Kyanedre Benson was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Detroit. The Jackson, Tennessee, man is being held without bond while he awaits an extradition hearing in Wayne County, Michigan.

Benson is facing 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred when a fight broke out at the armory in Brownsville late Friday night.

TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland says two juveniles and eight adults were wounded. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
It was not immediately clear whether Benson has an attorney.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia