Terry Bradshaw Rips Ebron, Ebron Defends Himself With Unrelated Stats

Terry Bradshaw went after Eric Ebron on Tuesday at the ongoing media circus in Houston, home of Super Bowl LI, crushing the Lions’ third-year tight end for his slippery hands.
Ebron’s seven dropped passes this season were tied for third most in the NFL and were most among tight ends, according to SportingCharts.com. Worse, his drop rate of 8.2 percent was the highest mark in the league among players with more than 50 targets. (Ebron had 85.)
Ebron’s drop totals have increased in each of his first three seasons, ballooning from four (2014) to five (2015) to seven. That’s 16 drops in total, by far the most among Lions players in that span.
As Bradshaw noted, Ebron’s hands reared their ugly head in the Lions’ playoff loss to the Seahawks. Ebron had two drops, including one that negated a potential third-down conversion.
Suffice to say, Bradshaw wasn’t unjustified in his critique of the Lions’ tight end. Ebron apparently felt otherwise.
He took to Twitter shortly after Bradshaw’s comments had gone public:
The highlighted category above represents yards per game. Ebron wants you to know he finished seventh in yards per game among tight ends. Whether that’s anything to really brag about is another debate, but it doesn’t do anything to disprove Bradshaw’s point: Ebron has an issue with drops.
Here’s to hoping he figures it out in the offseason.