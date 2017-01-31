Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Tuesday | MORE INFO | SCHOOL CLOSINGS

University Of Michigan Museum Of Art Offers Free Membership

January 31, 2017 5:13 AM
Filed Under: Art, University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – The University of Michigan Museum of Art is offering free membership as part of an effort to connect with more visitors.

The museum in Ann Arbor says membership previously was available through a minimum $50 donation or a donation of $15 for University of Michigan students.

Starting this week, membership is available to everyone. A grant will help the museum promote its membership program and boost interest in events.

Carrie Throm, the museum’s deputy director of development and external relations, says in a statement the museum “hopes to upend the notion that to be a stakeholder in the museum’s future you have to be a major donor.”

Members get a subscription to museum’s magazine, calendar and email newsletter, as well as members-only invitations to special events and a 20 percent discount in the museum store.

For more information, visit umma.umich.edu.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia