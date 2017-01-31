University Of Michigan Museum Of Art Offers Free Membership

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – The University of Michigan Museum of Art is offering free membership as part of an effort to connect with more visitors.

The museum in Ann Arbor says membership previously was available through a minimum $50 donation or a donation of $15 for University of Michigan students.

Starting this week, membership is available to everyone. A grant will help the museum promote its membership program and boost interest in events.

Carrie Throm, the museum’s deputy director of development and external relations, says in a statement the museum “hopes to upend the notion that to be a stakeholder in the museum’s future you have to be a major donor.”

Members get a subscription to museum’s magazine, calendar and email newsletter, as well as members-only invitations to special events and a 20 percent discount in the museum store.

For more information, visit umma.umich.edu.

