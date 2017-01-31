Work Begins On Shinola Hotel In Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Renovations are beginning on a building that will become a new boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Detroit.

Officials from Shinola and billionaire developer Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock real estate company gathered to cut the ribbon Tuesday at the future home of the Shinola Hotel they’re calling Detroit’s “downtown living room.”

Gilbert told reporters the hotel, at 1400 Woodward Ave. — across from Moosejaw and between Midtown and Downtown — is much-needed in the city.

“Detroit’s becoming a more walk-able, as you know, city,” Gilbert said. “So if you think about the closest hotel to here, maybe on a nice, nice day you could walk it — but most says probably not, so this is really needed and central.”

Late start to groundbreaking but here are the facts: the Shinola Hotel, 16000 sq ft pic.twitter.com/KtwRTvXAUQ — Laura Bonnell (@LBonnellWWJ) January 31, 2017

Gilbert said that during last week’s North American International Auto Show he tried to book a hotel room downtown, but couldn’t. He told the media that is proof that people will stay and his hotel, with the new QLine street car at their disposal.

The eight-floor hotel will have 130 rooms and 16,000 square feet of retail space. The building will feature Detroit-inspired design.

This beauty will be a 130 room Shinola Hotel in late 2018. Detroits "downtown living room" says @Shinola @tomlewand pic.twitter.com/vjqTGpjd7K — Laura Bonnell (@LBonnellWWJ) January 31, 2017

It’s scheduled to open next year.

Gilbert founded Detroit-based Quicken Loans and owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit-based Shinola makes handcrafted wristwatches, bikes and other items.

