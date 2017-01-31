WSU Crime Alert: 2 Armed Robberies Near Campus

DETROIT (WWJ) – A crime alert has been issued at Wayne State University following a pair of armed robberies, just a few blocks from campus.

Two people were robbed near the Lodge Service Drive, south of the Forest-Warren exit, according to WSU police.

In the first reported incident, last Tuesday afternoon, a 37-year-old man said he was walking up the steps to his residence, on W. Willis Street, when a stranger passing by asked for money. After the resident refused the request, the same stranger pointed a handgun at him, demanding his wallet and phone.

The victim handed over his belongings and he suspect left, telling the victim not to call the police.

The suspect is described as a black male, age unknown, approx. 5’8″ tall, with bald head; clean-shaven, wearing a turquoise zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue/gray sneakers.

In the second incident, shortly before 11 p.m. last Friday, a 24-year-old man reported he was carjacked on Third Street, south of W. Willis,

The victim said he was walking to his parked car when he noticed he was being followed bu two men. When he took out his keys, the men ran up. One of them pulled a handgun, the victim reported, while the other ordered him to drop his keys and two bags he was carrying.

The victim did as he was ordered, police said, and then ran away. He last saw suspect number one driving away in his vehicle; while suspect two drove another gray vehicle north on Third Street.

Suspect one is described as a black male in his 20s, around 5’11” tall, 160 pounds, wearing a black skull-cap and black hoodie, armed with a handgun.

Subject two is a black male, in his 30s, 5’8″ tall, 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie.

These two robberies appear to be unrelated, police said. No one was hurt in either incident.

Anyone with information about either of these crime is asked to call Wayne State University Police immediately at 313-577-2222.