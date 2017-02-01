By: Evan Jankens

Every year in February, grown men fawn over high school kids. I don’t really get the obsession with it but people love it and click on recruiting websites day in and day out.

The reason I really enjoy National Signing Day is because we get to see some of the finest names in the sport. This year we have the likes of D’Andre Swift, My-King Johnson and Drake Puffenbarger. You really can’t make these names up, but below are some of the better names I found floating around the Internet this gorgeous Wednesday morning.

D’Andre Swift

Ameer Speed

Who is Ameer Speed? Three things to know about Georgia’s newest commitment https://t.co/dzCR9jNFQV #01feb pic.twitter.com/zi7wWQukMf — LiveMiami (@LiveMiami305) February 1, 2017

Unique Johnson

Tua Tagovailoa

Quondarius Qualls

Almost Heaven, West Virginia! DE/LB Quondarius Qualls makes it official and is headed to Morgantown! #WVU pic.twitter.com/I0oewEGAUa — Northwest Rangers (@NWCC_Rangers) December 14, 2016

Fa’Avae Fa’Avae

Waited A Long Time For This! Best Decision I've Made Thus Far! Go Cougs.. Grind Time 🐾✍🏽 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HKE5rorxcC — F2 (@FaavaeFaavae) February 1, 2017

Deommodore Lenoir

Osiris St. Brown

Osiris St. Brown focused on season, next step with Stanford https://t.co/DxIx1qFSAn — Coach Greg Hoyd (@Coach_Hoyd) November 15, 2016

Charleston Rambo

Texas was by to see Cedar Hill standout Charleston Rambo (@ballout_charlie) today. Big time playmaker. #HookEm 🐂🐂🐂 pic.twitter.com/5ciYmbDUP9 — Brandon (@TXFBFanBrandon) January 12, 2017

My-King Johnson

Ye’Majesty Sanders

Sorry Ye'Majesty Sanders, you've just been beat for the best name to sign today. https://t.co/rltRMu0eEJ — Kara Richey (@Kara_Richey) February 1, 2017

DeeJay Dallas

Trevor Brohard

Trevor Brohard! Ye’Majesty Sanders! Presenting the 2017 National Signing Day All-Name Team (by @gbaumgaertner) https://t.co/TgPhlPIlQH pic.twitter.com/p0x5PTJfWJ — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) January 28, 2017

Kymbotric Mason

Video: Student Athlete of the Week: Kymbotric Mason, Noxubee County HS, Football https://t.co/qylUNdDTQG pic.twitter.com/sVJT4y8DYV — WCBI News (@WCBINEWS) October 13, 2016

Major Tennison

The third player of my series of Alabama's early enrollees is @major_tennison from Texas #RollTide pic.twitter.com/0dXaUGefVP — RammerJammer.gfx (@rammerjammergfx) January 24, 2017

Rutger Reitmaier

Legend Brumbaugh

Stone Edwards

Inside the Anchor (1/22): details Stone Edwards' commitment and who might #AnchorDown next | Details: https://t.co/2vhROP3bdv pic.twitter.com/96tt2wfD2E — Shane Kinnee (@SRKinnee) January 22, 2017

Alex Leatherwood

That Louisiana to Alabama pipeline strong. #RollTide — Alex Leatherwood (@Alskee_) January 31, 2017

Chaz Ah You

Four-star safety Chaz Ah You is committing soon. Where does his recruitment stand ahead of the decision? https://t.co/DHzWR8iJmZ pic.twitter.com/1VSKNc0kL1 — Blair Angulo (@bangulo) January 21, 2017

Mac Hippenhammer

Congrats to Mac Hippenhammer as he continues on with his football career at Penn State! pic.twitter.com/nwgHjtL9eo — Snider Football (@SniderFB) February 1, 2017

Walker Wood

Name: WALKER WOOD Location: Lexington, KY Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Position: QB/ATH Wood is the hometown hero. Will most likely redshirt. — Kentucky Football (@TheStoopsEra) January 15, 2017

Bentley Hanshaw

Bentley Hanshaw @BentleyHanshaw TE Moorpark HS #BYU commit just caught a 32 yd TD to go up 14-0 over Canyon HS pic.twitter.com/to6hh3fwGf — Day1toD1 (@Day1toD1) August 27, 2016

Octavius Pringle

Octavius Pringle! Remington Lutz! Legend Brumbaugh! Mac Hippenhammer! Charleston Rambo! Tabyous Casterberry! https://t.co/0mzVHBC3TJ — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) January 27, 2017

Drake Puffenbarger

Kobe Buffalomeat

Lawrence, Kansas 6'7" OL Kobe Buffalomeat (@buffalomeat10) joins a stacked class up front for the 'Birds #RedbirdNSD17 pic.twitter.com/ng9IhUtZoU — Illinois State FB (@RedbirdFB) February 1, 2017

With national signing day almost here, meet the recruits with the best names pic.twitter.com/IPJVmHRNuG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2017

Which name is your favorite?