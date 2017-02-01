2017 National Signing Day All-Name Team

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Every year in February, grown men fawn over high school kids. I don’t really get the obsession with it but people love it and click on recruiting websites day in and day out.
The reason I really enjoy National Signing Day is because we get to see some of the finest names in the sport. This year we have the likes of D’Andre Swift, My-King Johnson and Drake Puffenbarger. You really can’t make these names up, but below are some of the better names I found floating around the Internet this gorgeous Wednesday morning.
D’Andre Swift
Ameer Speed
Tua Tagovailoa
Quondarius Qualls
Fa’Avae Fa’Avae
Deommodore Lenoir
Osiris St. Brown
Charleston Rambo
My-King Johnson
Ye’Majesty Sanders
DeeJay Dallas
Trevor Brohard
Kymbotric Mason
Major Tennison
Rutger Reitmaier
Legend Brumbaugh
Stone Edwards
Alex Leatherwood
Chaz Ah You
Mac Hippenhammer
Walker Wood
Bentley Hanshaw
Octavius Pringle
Drake Puffenbarger
Kobe Buffalomeat
Which name is your favorite?