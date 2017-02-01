CBS62[1]
WATCH LIVE: MICHIGAN'S SIGNING OF THE STARS EXTRAVAGANZA [VIDEO]

2017 National Signing Day All-Name Team

February 1, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: All Name Team, Evan Jankens

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Every year in February, grown men fawn over high school kids. I don’t really get the obsession with it but people love it and click on recruiting websites day in and day out.

The reason I really enjoy National Signing Day is because we get to see some of the finest names in the sport. This year we have the likes of D’Andre Swift, My-King Johnson and Drake Puffenbarger. You really can’t make these names up, but below are some of the better names I found floating around the Internet this gorgeous Wednesday morning.

D’Andre Swift

Ameer Speed

Unique Johnson

Tua Tagovailoa

Quondarius Qualls

Fa’Avae Fa’Avae

Deommodore Lenoir

Osiris St. Brown

Charleston Rambo

My-King Johnson

Ye’Majesty Sanders

DeeJay Dallas

Trevor Brohard

Kymbotric Mason

Major Tennison

Rutger Reitmaier

Legend Brumbaugh

Stone Edwards

Alex Leatherwood

Chaz Ah You

Mac Hippenhammer

Walker Wood

Bentley Hanshaw

Octavius Pringle

Drake Puffenbarger

Kobe Buffalomeat

Which name is your favorite?

