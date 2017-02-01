3rd Suspect Charged In Craigslist Killings Outside Michigan Walmart

CORUNNA, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A third suspect has been charged in the deaths of two men found fatally shot after meeting for a Craigslist deal outside a mid-Michigan Walmart.

Erin Mongar of Grand Rapids was arraigned in 66th District Court Wednesday on two counts each of felony murder and armed robbery and single counts of conspiracy to commit arm robbery and a firearms charge.

Police said Mongar, 34, drove the getaway car after the slayings of 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond of Flint.

Police said the victims arranged online via Craigslist to sell marijuana to the suspects. Instead, when they arrived at meeting spot — the parking lot of a Walmart store in Caledonia Township —they were robbed and killed. Their bodies were found in an SUV on Friday.

Brothers Otis Smith, 31, and Anthony Holloway, 23, were arrested Saturday and arraigned Tuesday on murder, armed robbery and other charges.

MLive reported Wednesday that all three suspects are being held without bond in the Shiawassee County Jail.

A probable cause hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 8. A preliminary exam was set for Feb. 14.

All three face possible life in prison without parole if convicted as charged.

