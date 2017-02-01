CBS62[1]
WATCH LIVE: MICHIGAN'S SIGNING OF THE STARS EXTRAVAGANZA [VIDEO]

America’s Bacon Supply Is Seriously Depleted; Prices Surge

February 1, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Bacon

CBS Local– We think you should sit down for this– are you ready?

Okay, well, there’s no easy way to say this, but, we might have a bacon problem. According to the Ohio Pork Council, demand for bacon consistently superior to supply.

“Today’s pig farmers are setting historic records by producing more pigs than ever,” said Rich Deaton, Ohio Pork Council president. “Yet our reserves are still depleting.”

The problem is the frozen pork belly reserve, which is typically what bacon is derived from. In December, the inventory was at 17.8 million pounds. That sounds like a lot but it’s the lowest it’s been since 1957, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It doesn’t take a business degree to deduct that when demand outweighs supply, prices surge. Those prices have increased 20% in January.

We’ll end this on a good note, though: bacon isn’t going to gone from our lives.

“While bacon may become more expensive for consumers, rest assured pork industry will not run out of supply,” said Deaton.

