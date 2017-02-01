Explosion, Fire At Auto Shop Spews Black Smoke Into Air [VIDEO]

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Firefighters are getting a handle on a blaze that broke out Wednesday morning at an auto shop in Redford Township.
The fire took off at a shop on 7 Mile Road just east of Beech Daly.
Fire Chief Scott Demoff said two explosions were reported before firefighters reached the scene.
“The owners told us they were working on a vehicle, they were draining the gas tank. While they were draining the gas tank, they must have sparked something and it caught fire right away. The owner of the vehicle had just filled up so it had, you know, 20-30 gallons of fuel in the car. So, it spread quickly, Before we got here, it was already blowing through the roof.”
The fire is causing extremely thick, black smoke to billow into the air. Reporting live from the scene, WWJ’s Laura Bonnell said the smoke is so thick that she can’t see the business next door to the auto shop.
Police say all the workers evacuated the building without injury.
The building is a total loss. Firefighters are attacking the blaze from the ground, said Demoff.
