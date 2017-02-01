Burger King Worker Clings To Life After Being Struck By Vehicle

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities say a 33-year-old man is clinging to life after he was struck by a vehicle while walking to work at a Burger King near Howell.
The accident happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on Grand River Avenue near University Drive in Oceola Township.
Police say Lucas Paul Lawhead was walking along Grand River when he was struck by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in the eastbound lanes. The driver stopped immediately and called 911.
Lawhead was rushed to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he was last reported in critical condition.
Michigan State Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 810-227-1051.