Complete List Of Michigan State’s 2017 Recruiting Class [VIDEOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The 2017 college season is ready to start for incoming freshman, with Wednesday being the first official day recruits can sign with their respective schools.
Below is the complete list of the incoming recruits to Michigan State for the 2017 season, according to 247sports.com.
The recruiting website has the Spartans ranked as the 31st best class in the nation.
Hunter Rison – WR – Ann Arbor, MI – Four Star
Jack Camper – TE – Bradenton, FL – Three Star
Josiah Scott – CB – Fairfield, OH – Three Star
Kevin Jarvis – OG – Park Ridge, IL – Four Star
Matt Dotson – TE – Cincinnati, OH – Four Star
Antjuan Simmons – OLB – Ann Arbor, MI – Four Star
Jordan Reid – OG – Detroit, MI – Three Star
Cody White – WR – Walled Lake, MI – Three Star
Rocky Lombardi – DUAL QB – West Des Moines, IA – Three Star
Jacub Panasiuk – SDE – Roselle, IL – Three Star
Weston Bridges – RB – Akron, OH – Three Star
Connor Heyward – ATH – Suwanee, GA – Three Star
Lashawn Paulino-Bell – WDE – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Three Star
Dominique Long – S – Westerville, OH – Three Star
Matt Carrick – OG – Massillon, OH – Three Star
Mustafa Khaleefah – OT – Dearborn, MI– Three Star
Donovan Winter – WDE – Orlando, FL– Three Star
Darien Clemons – OLB – Piqua, OH– Three Star
Tre Person – CB – Atlanta, GA– Three Star
DeAri Todd – CB – Lorain, OH– Three Star