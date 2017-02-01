Complete List Of Michigan State’s 2017 Recruiting Class [VIDEOS]

February 1, 2017 8:35 AM
Mark Dantonio, Michigan State

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The 2017 college season is ready to start for incoming freshman, with Wednesday being the first official day recruits can sign with their respective schools.

Below is the complete list of the incoming recruits to Michigan State for the 2017 season, according to 247sports.com.

The recruiting website has the Spartans ranked as the 31st best class in the nation.

Hunter Rison – WR – Ann Arbor, MI – Four Star

Jack Camper – TE – Bradenton, FL – Three Star

Josiah Scott – CB – Fairfield, OH – Three Star

Kevin Jarvis – OG – Park Ridge, IL – Four Star

Matt Dotson – TE – Cincinnati, OH – Four Star

Antjuan Simmons – OLB – Ann Arbor, MI – Four Star

Jordan Reid – OG – Detroit, MI – Three Star

Cody White – WR – Walled Lake, MI – Three Star

Rocky Lombardi – DUAL QB – West Des Moines, IA – Three Star

Jacub Panasiuk – SDE – Roselle, IL – Three Star

Weston Bridges – RB – Akron, OH – Three Star

Connor Heyward – ATH – Suwanee, GA – Three Star

Lashawn Paulino-Bell – WDE – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Three Star

Dominique Long – S – Westerville, OH – Three Star

Matt Carrick – OG – Massillon, OH – Three Star

Mustafa Khaleefah – OT – Dearborn, MI– Three Star

Donovan Winter – WDE – Orlando, FL– Three Star

Darien Clemons – OLB – Piqua, OH– Three Star

Tre Person – CB – Atlanta, GA– Three Star

DeAri Todd – CB – Lorain, OH– Three Star

