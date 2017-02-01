Detroit Lions Tweak Their Logo — Again [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When the Detroit Lions debuted their new logo in 2009 they decided to add black to the outline of the Lion.
Now it appears the organization has decided to remove the black and replace it with silver.
The new logo appears on the Detroit Lions website. Does that mean there won’t be black on the Lions uniforms anymore? It appears that might be the case. Great idea! If they keep going, maybe no one will recognize the team that has failed its fans over and over.
Last season Detroit Lions president Rod Wood did say the team would look at their entire uniform as well as the scheme and look. This looks like the first step.
Also will this change the Color Rush uniforms the Lions will wear this season?
Do you like the change the team made?