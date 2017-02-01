Shelby Township Woman Charged With First Degree Murder In Stabbing Of Elderly Mother

SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – A 48-year-old Shelby Township woman is behind bars, accused in the stabbing death of her elderly mother.
Julie Flynn was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first degree murder in connection with the killing of Joyce Flynn Monday morning.
Responding to a 911 call to a home in the 2700 block of Marissa Way — near 25 Mile and Dequindre Rd. in Shelby Township — police and EMS found an 80-year-old woman dead with apparent stab wounds.
The victim’s daughter was taken into custody for questioning, and Shelby Township Police detectives, along with Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies, worked through the night gathering evidence and processing the scene.
The Macomb County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide, an autopsy finding Joyce Flynn was killed by multiple stab wounds to her neck, according to police.
Julie Flynn remains held at the Macomb County Jail.