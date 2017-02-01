CBS62[1]
WATCH LIVE: MICHIGAN'S SIGNING OF THE STARS EXTRAVAGANZA [VIDEO]

Driver Killed In Car-Truck Crash Along I-94

February 1, 2017 4:03 PM

SYLVAN  TWP. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash along I-94 Tuesday night in Washtenaw County.

State police say, shortly after 11 p.m., a 2010 Saab headed westbound on the freeway at Kalmbach Road — in Sylvan Township, just outside of Chelsea — veered off the roadway and struck a Chevy 3500 construction truck that was parked in a median crossing.

The driver of the Saab died in the crash. The truck driver was not injured.

Details about the victim, including name and gender, were not immediately released.

As an investigation continues, anyone who witnessed this crash and may have information are asked to call the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

