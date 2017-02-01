Drivers Asked To Avoid I-96 At Middle Belt Road Where Bagel Truck Caught Fire

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Drivers are being told to avoid westbound I-96 just east of Middle Belt Road in Livonia due to a burning semi truck.
Livonia police issued the alert Wednesday morning, saying the issue is causing significant traffic backups on the freeway.
Drivers are asked to avoid the route for the next several hours due to a partial closure of the interstate.
Drivers can get off the freeway at Telegraph or Beech Daly and then take the service drive or 5 Mile Road to Middle Belt or Merriman to get back on the freeway.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say the truck was carrying bagels.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.