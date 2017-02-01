CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
WATCH LIVE: MICHIGAN'S SIGNING OF THE STARS EXTRAVAGANZA [VIDEO]

Harbaugh Eyeing Team Trips To South Africa, Japan, Israel In Years To Come

February 1, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Jim Harbaugh, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Michigan’s ballyhooed trip to Italy this spring could be the start of a tradition.

“I envision it being annual,” said Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday. “I got my places planned for year two, year three, year four.”

The Wolverines will travel to Rome from April 22 to April 30 for what the University is calling a “special educational and football experience.” While there, they’ll hold three practices and dive head first into the Italian culture.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for all of us, the youngster and adults alike, to have an educational opportunity to connect with people from another country,” said Harbaugh.

So, coach. Where to next?

“Year two I want to go to South Africa, year three I want to go to Japan, year four I want to go Israel, and year five, not totally determined yet, but New Zealand or London, one of those two. The possibilities are limitless and the educational opportunity for our players is to the moon — so that’s where we want to go, if we could,” Harbaugh said.

The coach said he chose Italy this year because it was ” a good center spot” from where his players could embark on their study abroad journeys in May.

“From there, all our players are going to be able to branch out all over the world, (knowing) that the world is our classroom. They’re going to be going to Iceland, Belgium, Japan, Israel, South America, Puerto Rico, all over the world to do their classes in May. It’s so phenomenal for people to get that,” Harbaugh said.

“This is all centered around the study abroad,” he added.

Harbaugh said one donor provided the funds for this year’s trip, but declined to reveal his name.

“He hasn’t given me the clearance yet, but what an incredible guy, what an incredible supporter, what an incredible Michigan man,” said Harbaugh.

As to whether or not the same donor will fund Michigan’s trips in the years to come, Harbaugh replied, “That hasn’t been confirmed yet.” Then he smiled and added, “Hopefully.”

Harbaugh dismissed the idea that the NCAA might crack down on Michigan’s travel plans in the future.

“I don’t know who would have a problem with that or how they could, unless they’re not for student-athletes,” he said. “This is bringing athletics and academics together, this is what being a student-athlete is supposed to be. It’s one of the reasons we’re so excited about it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia