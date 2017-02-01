Jim Harbaugh: Tom Brady Is ‘The Greatest Football Player Of All Time’

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

To Jim Harbaugh, there’s no debating who’s the best football player ever.

“Tom Brady is the greatest football player to ever play,” Harbaugh said on Wednesday, after Michigan’s ‘Signing of the Stars’ event.

Brady is set to play in his record seventh Super Bowl on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Falcons. Harbaugh is set to plop down on his couch and watch.

“I predict it will be an unbelievable game, two great teams. And Tom Brady, unbelievable. I don’t think he gets the credit he’s due. People compare him to other people, (but) he’s the greatest football player of all time. That’s his due, and he doesn’t quite get it the way he should,” Harbaugh said. “But can’t wait for the opportunity to watch him play.”

Brady is a 12-time Pro-Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champ and two-time MVP. No other quarterback has ever won five Super Bowls, and many feel that Brady can claim the title of ‘Best Ever’ if he claims his fifth ring on Sunday.

Not Harbaugh.

“He’s already got it, that’s the point,” Harbaugh said.

“When you can play that consistently great, year after year after year after year, game after game after game after game, nobody’s ever done it,” Harbaugh added. “Nobody’s every done it like Tom Brady has. He is the best of all time.”

This year, in his age-39 season, Brady threw 28 touchdowns to just two interceptions, while racking up over 3,500 yards and a passer rating of 112.2. That he did it all in just 12 games made it it even more impressive.

His playing career appears far from over, but Harbaugh is already infatuated with the idea of bringing Brady onto Michigan’s coaching staff.

“That would be phenomenal. Head coach here someday,” Harbaugh said. “Quarterback coach, coordinator, head coach.”

Just like that.

In fact, Harbaugh would happily turn the program over to its most distinguished alumni.

“For Tom Brady, I will give him a deep, long bow, shake hands, and I’ll coach the quarterbacks for him,” Harbaugh said with a smile.