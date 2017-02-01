CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
WATCH LIVE: MICHIGAN'S SIGNING OF THE STARS EXTRAVAGANZA [VIDEO]

Michigan Gets Share Of Western Union Fraud Settlement

February 1, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Western Union

LANSING (WWJ) – Attorney General Bill Scheutte says consumers in Michigan could be eligible for $85,522 in refunds as part of a settlement involving Western Union.

In a news release, Scheutte says Western Union has agreed to pay a total of $5 million to 49 states plus the District of Columbia to cover costs and fees. That’s in in addition to a settlement announced earlier in January in which the company said it will pay $586 million to compensate fraud victims who used Western Union to wire money to scam artists.

From January 2004 to August 2015, Western Union received complaints from Michigan consumers totaling over $16 million in reported losses. Scheutte says the schemes involved lottery and contest scams, grandparent scams, advance-fee loan scams, romance scams and tax scams.

“Con artists dream up all kinds of schemes to convince consumers to wire them money; an ideal payment form for scammers because it is quick, anonymous, and irretrievable,” Schuette said in a statement. “It is important for consumers to be aware of these types of scams because wiring money is like sending cash – once it’s picked up, it’s gone.”

The settlement also requires Western Union to develop and put into action a comprehensive anti-fraud program designed to help detect and prevent these types of incidents.

Consumer Restitution

In addition to this settlement with the states, Western Union also settled claims related to fraud-induced transfers with the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice that was announced on January 19, 2017.

As part of those related settlements, Western Union has agreed to pay $586 million to a fund that the Department of Justice will administer to provide refunds to victims of fraud-induced wire transfers nationwide, including Michigan victims.

The Department of Justice is in the process of hiring a claims administrator to manage the refund process. Persons who believe they were victims of the fraud scheme should visit the Department of Justice’s victim website.

How to Spot Wire Transfer Scams                   

The schemes change over time, but continue to include:

  • Lottery and Prize Scams: Consumers are told they have won a large sum of money but must first wire money to pay required taxes or fees before receiving their winnings;
  • Romance Scams: Someone poses as a love interest and then soon begins asking consumers to wire money for various reasons, such as medical emergencies, car accidents, etc.;
  • Grandparent scams: A consumer believes his or her loved one is in immediate danger and needs money right away, and countless others.

It is important to keep a few tips in mind to help consumers avoid falling victim to wire transfer scams:

  • Consumers who receive solicitations from strangers promising big winnings should toss those letters in the trash, delete the e-mail or hang up the phone.
  • Keep in mind that it’s illegal for a telemarketer to ask you to pay with a money transfer, so if a telemarketer asks you to wire money, you already know it’s a scam.
  • Consumers who meet someone online should be always be cautious about wiring money, particularly if meeting in person has never taken place.

Schuette encourages victims of unfair, misleading, or deceptive business practices to contact the Department’s Consumer Protection Division at 517-373-1140 or toll free at 1-877-8388.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia