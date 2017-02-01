Michigan State Recruit Donovan Winter Ends Up In Jail, Will Not Sign With Spartans

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Donovan Winter was supposed to be at his Orlando-based high school Tuesday morning, signing his national letter of intent to play football at Michigan State. Instead, he was in the Seminole County jail after being arrested Monday night, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Winter was charged with burglary and larceny of a firearm and will no longer sign with Michigan State, his coach Matt Hedrick told the Sentinel.
“No, he’s not signing,” Hedrick confirmed via text. “Long story.”
The Sentinel also learned that Winter, a three-star defensive end, is no longer enrolled at his high school, Bishop Moore Catholic. The school declined further comment.
Winter was the 14th-ranked player in the Spartans’ incoming class, and the third-ranked defensive end. He racked up 57 tackles – 24 for loss – and nine sacks in his senior season at Bishop Moore.
According to 247Sports, Winter committed to Michigan State on June 20, choosing the Spartans over Michigan, Kentucky and others.