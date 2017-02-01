WATCH LIVE: MICHIGAN'S SIGNING OF THE STARS EXTRAVAGANZA [VIDEO]

No Charges In Case Of Roseville Homeowner Who Fatally Shot Intruder

February 1, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – No charges will be filed against a Roseville homeowner who shot and killed an intruder.

The Macomb County Prosecutors Office said Wednesday that after ” due deliberation,” and after completing its review of the facts and evidence in the case, it has declined to charge the shooter.

Police on Monday said a 35-year-old man was killed when he was shot outside of a home on Chippendale Street in the Gratiot/I-696 area — allegedly while trying to break in.

The 29-year-old homeowner was arrested following the incident but has been released from custody, prosecutors said.

The homeowner’s wife told investigators that the intruder said he had a gun, thought it is not clear if he did.

No names have been released.

