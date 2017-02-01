No Charges In Case Of Roseville Homeowner Who Fatally Shot Intruder

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – No charges will be filed against a Roseville homeowner who shot and killed an intruder.
The Macomb County Prosecutors Office said Wednesday that after ” due deliberation,” and after completing its review of the facts and evidence in the case, it has declined to charge the shooter.
Police on Monday said a 35-year-old man was killed when he was shot outside of a home on Chippendale Street in the Gratiot/I-696 area — allegedly while trying to break in.
The 29-year-old homeowner was arrested following the incident but has been released from custody, prosecutors said.
The homeowner’s wife told investigators that the intruder said he had a gun, thought it is not clear if he did.
No names have been released.