Police Need Help Identifying Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Crash: Do You Recognize This Man? [PHOTOS]

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Police in Roseville are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.
The accident happened Tuesday night on Groesbeck Highway at Hayes Road, just north of I-696.
Police say the man was on a bicycle in the left turn lane of Groesbeck when he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee, driven by an 18-year-old Roseville man, that was intending to turn onto Hayes.
The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police, however, have not been able to notify the man’s family of his situation because they don’t know who he is, and he is currently unable to communicate.
Police say he is a white male, approximately 18- to 25-years-old, 5’10” to 6′ tall and 175 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a black and green Boston Celtics baseball cap, blue Detroit Tiger sweatshirt, gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and black and red Nike Air Max tennis shoes. He was riding a black and red 26 inch Roadmaster Granite Peak mountain bike, and carrying a black and white backpack.
The driver of the Jeep stopped at the scene and was questioned by police. Investigators say there’s no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved. It’s not yet clear if any charges will be issued.
Anyone who recognizes the man or who has any other information about the crash is asked to contact police at 586-447-4484