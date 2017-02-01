Stoney Fawns Over Jim Harbaugh [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

Here at 97.1 The Ticket we like to poke fun at each other — a lot.

When it comes to Mike “Stoney” Stone, we like to cross the line and try to break him, see what it takes to actually make him angry, embarrassed, horrified — anything. But Stoney is unflappable.

Or he was … until we spotted this gem Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan held their “Signing of the Stars” event at Crisler Center on the University of Michigan’s campus. After the event was over, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media and Stoney was caught on Fox 2 cameras salivating — nearly literally — over Harbaugh like he was looking at Kate Upton in a tiny bikini.

As Harbaugh talks about the Super Bowl and former Michigan QB Tom Brady, the ecstatic smile never left Stoney’s face. His face was the picture of pure bliss, so much that at one point he even started biting his own lip as if he were trying out for a porno flick. If you’ve ever wondered what Stoney’s “O” face looks like, watch this video.

Harbs didn’t say anything remotely funny, but boy did Stoney smile and aggressively agree with everything Harbaugh had to say, nodding his head like it was on a string. Am I missing something? Are Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle doing a comedy routine over Harbaugh’s shoulder?

Stoney’s looking at Harbaugh the way every woman deserves to have a man look at her. He looks so thirsty it’s like he just got out of rehab and Harbaugh is covered in vodka; or hungry like he hasn’t eaten in days and Harbaugh has a pork chop tied around his neck.

We’re not sure what to make of it, but it does have us wondering something else: Does Wojo know about this?