2017 Winter Survival Radiothon Online Auction

February 1, 2017 10:00 AM
Place your bid, win something cool, and help families in need. The Online Auction for THAW, The Heat And Warmth Fund, will be live Tuesday, February 6 at 6 a.m. through Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m.

Help raise donations to keep families safe and warm this winter by bidding on items in the Online Auction. Many businesses have generously donated a variety of exciting items, with all proceeds going toward the Radiothon for THAW. You’ll be able to bid on unique gifts, sporting events, concert tickets, entertainment packages, gourmet dining, one-of-a-kind experiences and all sorts of personal luxuries.  Check back for updates and to view auction packages closer to the event.

CLICK HERE to check out the items available
February 6th @ 6 a.m. through February 13th @ 6 p.m. 

Would you or your business like to donate an item or service for the auction, please contact Amy Berlin at 248-327-2700 or alberlin@cbs.com .

