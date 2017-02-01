Tillerson Confirmed, Sworn In As Trump’s Secretary Of State

WASHINGTON (AP/WWJ) – President Donald Trump has sworn in former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as U.S. Secretary of State.

Trump said in the Oval Office Wednesday evening that it is “time to bring a clear-eyed focus to foreign affairs.” The president praised Tillerson’s background, telling him, “Your whole life has prepared you for this moment.”

The Senate approved Tillerson’s nomination earlier Wednesday on a vote of 56-43, brushing back efforts by Democrats to derail the oil executive’s bid to become the nation’s top diplomat, and a crucial member of President Donald Trump’s national security team.

Senators voted 56-43 to approve the former Exxon Mobil CEO after Democrats mounted a vocal yet unsuccessful campaign to derail the bid. They said they feared his four-decade career at the energy giant meant he’d view the world only through the lens of a corporate executive and questioned whether he would confront Trump when he believes the president is wrong.

But Republicans rejected the complaints and declared Tillerson highly qualified for the job. He’ll have his hands full as soon as he’s sworn in, grappling with many of the same geopolitical dilemmas his predecessors did. As senators cast their ballots, the Trump White House put Tehran “on notice” after the Iranian military tested a ballistic missile and allied rebels in Yemen attacked a Saudi naval vessel in the Red Sea.

Tillerson also will have to deal with any fallout stemming from Trump’s executive order on immigration and travel that halts entry for 90 days to citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations.

“I am confident Rex Tillerson has the ability to be the effective leader the State Department needs,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Corker cast Tillerson’s experience at Exxon Mobil as a plus, saying he led a global enterprise with 75,000 employees and forged “deep relationships” with world leaders.

One of those, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, alarmed his opponents on Capitol Hill who believed he was too cozy with the Russian leader and wouldn’t push back aggressively enough when Moscow acted against U.S. interests. Tillerson received an honorific — the Order of Friendship — from Putin’s government in 2013.

Trump on Twitter Tuesday chided Democrats for delaying confirmation for Tillerson and other cabinet picks.

When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn't work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

Democrats pressed their case against Tillerson right up until the vote. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said Tillerson is unlikely to steer Trump away from pursuing an “unstable, reckless foreign policy.”

Cardin said Tillerson’s “timid equivocation on American values” throughout his confirmation process led him to predict Tillerson will be a “yes man” to Trump, unable to prevent “the risky, chaotic whims of a demagogue president who is leading us on a march of folly.”

