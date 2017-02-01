Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Southwest Detroit

February 1, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Body Found, detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police have more questions than answers after a woman was found stabbed to death in southwest Detroit.

The woman’s body was found Wednesday morning in a gated parking area next to an alcoholics anonymous building on Junction Street, just north of Vernor Highway.

Police say the victim is a white female between the ages of 35 and 40. She was stabbed once in the chest.

Other circumstances remain unknown.

No arrests have been made.

