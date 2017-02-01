Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police have more questions than answers after a woman was found stabbed to death in southwest Detroit.
The woman’s body was found Wednesday morning in a gated parking area next to an alcoholics anonymous building on Junction Street, just north of Vernor Highway.
Police say the victim is a white female between the ages of 35 and 40. She was stabbed once in the chest.
Other circumstances remain unknown.
No arrests have been made.
