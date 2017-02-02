100th Business Joins Detroit ‘Green Light’ Crime Reduction Program

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A west side market has become the 100th business to join Detroit’s Project Green Light which aims to reduce neighborhood crime.

The city says Thursday that Seaway Market Place has installed bright exterior lights and high-definition video cameras indoors and outdoors.

Police personnel have access to live feeds from the cameras.

The program was launched last year at a number of gas stations. The city says reported violent crime is down 40 percent in those areas and down about 20 percent near businesses that more recently joined the program.

“The numbers show that Project Green Light is making a difference in reducing crime in our neighborhoods and more businesses are signing up than ever before,” said Mayor Mike Duggan said in a media release. “I hear stories all the time from residents I talk to about how they look for a green light when they are out at night.”

Police Chief James Craig said all 911 calls made from participating businesses will be dispatched as “priority one” runs — whether it’s a major crime or a minor one such as shoplifting or causing property damage.

“These business owners have stepped up in a big way to commit themselves to this program and the Detroit Police Department is going to support them,” Chief Craig said. “We want the all troublemakers in this town to understand that no level of bad behavior or criminal activity will be tolerated at any Green Light business.”

Other businesses in the program include restaurants, a movie theater and convenience stores.

[See a complete list of Green Light participants, here].

