COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

2 More Days Until Years-Long I-75 Shutdown From Detroit To Downriver

February 2, 2017 9:45 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – The weekend that drivers in metro Detroit have been dreading is finally here.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says southbound I-75 will close completely on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, from I-96 in Detroit to Goddard Road in Taylor.

The work on southbound I-75 is expected to take place over two years; northbound I-75 will remain open at all times.

(Credit: MDOT)

(Credit: MDOT)

The exact I-75 southbound closure location will be between Springwells to Goddard, with re-entry at Northline/Allen Road in Taylor/Southgate through 2017. Next year, the closure will extend to Telegraph/Sibley in Taylor/Riverview.

Alternate route options include I-94, M-85 (Fort Street), Jefferson Avenue, and Dix Highway. The posted detour for commercial vehicles will include southbound I-75 to westbound I-96, then southbound I-275 to southbound I-75 in Monroe.

More information on the project can be found at 75rougeriver.com.

