Andre Rison’s Son Highlights Michigan State’s New Class

February 2, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Andre Rison, Hunter Rison, Michigan State

NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is welcoming a familiar name to its football program.

Wide receiver Hunter Rison, son of former NFL receiver Andre Rison, has signed with the Spartans. Andre Rison was a star at Michigan State from 1985-88 and ranks second on the school’s career list in yards receiving.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: On the bubble.

Best in class: Kevin Jarvis, G, Park Ridge, Illinois. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Jarvis did not allow a sack his senior season while helping Maine South to an Illinois state championship.

Best of the rest: Matt Dotson, TE, Kenwood, Ohio; Hunter Rison, WR, Ann Arbor; Antjuan Simmons, LB, Ypsilanti. Dotson caught 25 passes for 448 yards as a senior at Archbishop Moeller High School in Ohio. Simmons played linebacker and running back at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.

Late addition: C.J. Hayes, WR, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Hayes flipped from Purdue to Michigan State late in the process, telling Scout.com it was a difficult decision.

One that got away: Ambry Thomas, DB, Detroit. Thomas signed with Michigan. He is the No. 2-ranked recruit from the state of Michigan according to 247sports.com.

How they’ll fit in: Coach Mark Dantonio says Jarvis has the potential to be dominant on the offensive line, and that Dotson should compete for playing time as a freshman. Receiver R.J. Shelton was a senior, and so was standout tight end Josiah Price, so if Dotson and Rison develop quickly, that would help a Michigan State team that went 3-9 this past season.

___

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

___

Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

