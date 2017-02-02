CBS62[1]
COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Brady Hopes Ill Mother Can Attend Super Bowl

February 2, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Tom Brady

KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady hopes his mother will be in the stands on Super Bowl Sunday despite dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

The New England Patriots quarterback acknowledged on Wednesday that his mother Galynn Brady has been ill. He didn’t provide any details.

“It’s personal with my family, and I’m just hoping everyone’s here on Sunday to share in a great experience. But it has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things and you know my family has always been a great support system for me and hopefully we can make everyone happy on Sunday.”

Brady got choked up talking about his father during media night on Monday, and he said Tuesday that his mother had not been able to attend any games this season. On Wednesday, he confirmed that his mother has been ill.

Though he isn’t sure if she’ll be able to make the game, he acknowledged how much it will mean to him if she is in the stands as the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s (will be) a special moment,” Brady said. “It’s always been that way. I think this year is — it will be as special as it’s ever been.”

The 39-year-old Brady said it’s important to him to have his family at the game as small way to thank them for everything they do for him throughout the year.

“It’s a great game because it’s the final game of the year and it’s a culmination of a lot of things,” he said. “It’s the Super Bowl and it’s great for your team, but there’s also a lot of people who have made an investment in you … and you want to be able to reward them as well.”

When he gets tickets for his family away from Gillette Stadium he always scopes out where they are so he can acknowledge them before he gets to work. He said he’ll do that again on Sunday.

“When I go out in pregame and look around I kind of know where they’re going to be and I try to make some eye contact and let them know I’m looking at them,” he said. “You like to know where they’re at, too. It’s going to be great.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

