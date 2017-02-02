Detroit Mom Charged With Child Abuse After Leaving Kids Home Alone

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit mother has been arrested on child abuse charges after she allegedly left her two young daughters home alone on Saturday.
According to prosecutors, the girls — ages 6 years old and 8 months old — were found at around 2:30 p.m. at the house in the 1600 block of Tyler after the older girl went outside on the porch and yelled to neighbors for help.
A neighbor took the girls to her house and called police who found that there was no heat or lights at home and that it was “in terrible condition,” prosecutors said.
A neighbor said the children had been alone in the home since the mother left for work at around 7 a.m. The girls were taken to a local hospital to be looked over and are now staying with a relative.
Sara King, 25, was arraigned in 36th District Court Thursday on two counts of child abuse, second degree.
She remains held on a $75,000/10 percent bond, and was ordered to have no contact with her children. Her next court appearance is set for Thursday, Feb. 9.