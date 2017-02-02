CBS62[1]
COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Detroit Mom Charged With Child Abuse After Leaving Kids Home Alone

February 2, 2017 12:31 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit mother has been arrested on child abuse charges after she allegedly left her two young daughters home alone on Saturday.

According to prosecutors, the girls — ages 6 years old and 8 months old — were found at around 2:30 p.m. at the house in the 1600 block of Tyler after the older girl went outside on the porch and yelled to neighbors for help.

A neighbor took the girls to her house and called police who found that there was no heat or lights at home and that it was “in terrible condition,” prosecutors said.

A neighbor said the children had been alone in the home since the mother left for work at around 7 a.m.  The girls were taken to a local hospital to be looked over and are now staying with a relative.

Sara King, 25, was arraigned in 36th District Court Thursday on two counts of child abuse, second degree.

She remains held on a $75,000/10 percent bond, and was ordered to have no contact with her children. Her next court appearance is set for Thursday, Feb. 9.

