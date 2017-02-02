CBS62[1]
COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Detroit Wants Eligible Residents To Apply For Tax Credit

February 2, 2017 5:49 AM

DETROIT (AP) – Billboards urging eligible Detroit residents to apply for the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit when filing their tax returns are going up across the city.

The first of 27 billboards are being installed. Billboard space is being provided free of charge to the city and is part of a campaign to help residents get larger refunds.

Officials estimate that 26,000 eligible households don’t apply for the credit and upward of $80 million each year goes unclaimed by Detroit taxpayers.

The city says the tax credit is available to working families and individuals who meet certain income requirements.

More than 2,000 people already have signed up for free tax preparation services being offered across the city. The Accounting Aid Society is expected to train 500 volunteers to help with tax preparation.

