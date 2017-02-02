EMU Drops Sanctions Vs. Students Who Protested Racist Graffiti

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Eastern Michigan University has dropped sanctions against students who continued a peaceful sit-in at a student center after it closed for the evening during protest of racist graffiti.
The Ypsilanti school had issued discipline including formal reprimands and deferred suspensions for the students in early November.
The Detroit Free Press and The Ann Arbor News reported the update on the disciplinary action on Thursday. University President James Smith says in a statement that it’s “time for the campus community to move forward” and the school is recognizing the “unique and compelling circumstances associated with this situation.”
The protest happened after racist graffiti was found on campus buildings.
The school had said students violated the school’s student code of conduct by continuing their protest after being warned to leave.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.