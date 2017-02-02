COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Identity Sought Of Woman At Or Near 1977 Slaying Scene

February 2, 2017 8:36 PM
Deborah Polinsky (photo: Ottawa County Cold Case Team)

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities investigating a 1977 slaying in western Michigan are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have been at or near the scene at the time another woman was stabbed to death.

Ottawa County sheriff’s officials say technological advances have led to more insight into the stabbing death of 20-year-old Deborah Polinsky.

Polinsky’s body was found July 26, 1977, in her rented farmhouse in Port Sheldon Township by a co-worker after she failed to show up for work. Port Sheldon Township is near Holland.

A cold case team has interviewed more than 180 people. DNA samples also have been taken and more than 600 fingerprints analyzed.

Investigators hope someone comes forward with a description or information about the woman they are trying to identify.

 

