COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

It’s Groundhog Day! Michigan’s Woody The Woodchuck Predicts 6 More Weeks Of Winter [VIDEO]

February 2, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Groundhog Day

HOWELL (WWJ) – We’re in for six more weeks of wintry weather, according to Woody the Woodchuck, the state’s official groundhog.

Woody the Woodchuck made her annual Groundhog’s Day predication Thursday morning at the Howell Conference and Nature Center. She refused to come out of her house, indicating winter is here to stay.

If Woody emerges from her house and stays out for 30 seconds or longer, she is indicating an early spring. If she doesn’t come out at all or runs back into her house before the 30 seconds are up, she is forecasting six more weeks of winter.

Woody’s prediction is made on the same day as Groundhog Day’s most famous and furry prognosticator: Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil. This year, Phil did see his shadow, indicating six more weeks of winter.

Last year, Woody also refused to come out of her house.

Groundhog Day forecasts emanating from Howell Nature Center have been correct fourteen times out of eighteen, an accuracy rate that vastly surpasses Punxsutawney Phil’s 39 percent, as recorded on the Stormfax Weather Almanac.

A rare misstep in 2013, when Woody incorrectly forecast an early spring, prompted an apology from the Michigan mammal.

