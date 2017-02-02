COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Kalamazoo Public Schools Board Approves New Weapons Ban

February 2, 2017 10:22 PM
Filed Under: Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The Kalamazoo school board has approved the banning of students, staff and visitors from possessing, storing or using a weapon on district property.

With Thursday’s vote, the district empowers the superintendent to turn in to law enforcement any person violating the weapons ban policy.

Michigan law allows people with concealed carry licenses to openly carry their firearms in schools. However, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in December the law can’t prevent districts from enacting their own firearms policies, including all-out bans.

Many parents feel like Tom Wendt. He said he believes in “responsible gun ownership.” He said open carrying or even carrying into a school is not responsible gun ownership.

The new policy does not apply to police officers who are on campus or pistols used in sporting events.

 

