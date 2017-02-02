Lions To Reveal 4 New Uniforms, Ford Field To Undergo $100 Million Makeover

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Fans of the Detroit Lions are going to see some long-awaited updates come to their team’s home stadium in the coming months.
In a letter to season ticket holders on Thursday, Lions team president Rod Wood announced that Ford Field will soon be getting an upgrade to its videoboards, sound system and overall gameday experience to the tune of $100 million.
“You will be hearing about new videoboards, an all-new sound system and major renovations to several areas of Ford Field in the coming weeks,” the letter reads, posted by a fan on Twitter. “We’ll also be unveiling four new uniforms on April 13 and are eager to share them with you. Stay tuned.”
The Lions announced that the team would be undergoing an aesthetic makeover, also, with changes to the team’s colors and logos. So the team will likely announce in April new home, away, Color Rush and throwback uniforms.
Ford Field got an updated sound system before the start of last season that will continue to be worked on as a part of the newly-announced upgrades. The team also announced an improved WiFi network will be ready throughout the stadium for the beginning of the next season.