Man Shot Dead Outside Motorcycle Club On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a murderer is at large after shooting a 34-year-old man in the head outside of a motorcycle club on Detroit’s west side.
The incident unfolded around 4:40 a.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of Woodrow Wilson, near the Lodge Freeway between Davison and Chicago Boulevard.
The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting aren’t immediately clear, but witnesses tell police they heard an argument outside of the motorcycle club followed by gunshots. When the witnesses went outside to see what happened, police say they found the victim’s body.
The victim’s name has not been released.
At this point, police don’t have any suspects.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.