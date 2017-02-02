‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Of Cobo Center, Autos & Trump

Claude Molinari, general manager of SMG/Cobo Center, talked about the recent North American International Auto Show’s impact on Detroit’s economy.
He told “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain that more than 3,500 people were employed during the two week show put on by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association. It attracted over 800,000 people and the economic impact exceeded hundreds of millions of dollars.
Molinari also talked about other upcoming events at the thriving convention center that went through a $200 million-plus renovation that includes a new atrium, better technology and more.
He mentioned the Detroit Boat Show which kicks off next week and will lure over 30,000 boat enthusiasts.
Then the roundtable of Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of MICHauto, Mark Phelan, Auto Critic at Detroit Free Press and John McElroy, Host of Autoline and heard on WWJ Newsradio 950, joined Cain to discuss the auto industry and how it would fare under the Trump administration.
The panel talked about vehicles that gained traction coming out of NAIAS .
And they discussed the future of auto shows with evolving technology being a massive part of all auto shows.
You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.