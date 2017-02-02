CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Of Cobo Center, Autos & Trump

February 2, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: cobo center, Donald Trump, Michigan Matters

Claude Molinari, general manager of SMG/Cobo Center,  talked about the recent North American International Auto Show’s impact on Detroit’s economy.

He told “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain that more than 3,500 people were employed during the two week show put on by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association. It attracted over 800,000 people and the economic impact exceeded hundreds of millions of dollars.

Molinari also talked about other upcoming events at the thriving convention center that went through a $200 million-plus renovation that includes a new atrium, better technology and more.

He mentioned the Detroit Boat Show which kicks off next week and will lure over 30,000 boat enthusiasts.

MICHauto Executive Director Glenn Stevens, Detroit Free Press Auto Critic Mark Phelan and Autoline/WWJ Newsradio 950 analyst John McElroy with Carol Cain discuss the auto industry in the new Trump administration. (credit: Alexis Tesner/CBS 62)

MICHauto Executive Director Glenn Stevens, Detroit Free Press Auto Critic Mark Phelan and Autoline/WWJ Newsradio 950 analyst John McElroy with Carol Cain discuss the auto industry in the new Trump administration. (credit: Alexis Tesner/CBS 62)

Then the roundtable of Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of MICHauto, Mark Phelan, Auto Critic at Detroit Free Press and John McElroy, Host of Autoline and heard on WWJ Newsradio 950, joined Cain to discuss the auto industry and how it would fare under the Trump administration.

The panel talked about vehicles that gained traction coming out of NAIAS .

And they discussed the future of auto shows with evolving technology being a massive part of all auto shows.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

More from Michigan Matters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia