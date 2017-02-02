More Coyote Sightings In Macomb County Neighborhoods

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Be on the lookout, and keep an eye on outdoor pets. More coyote sightings are being reported in Macomb County.

A photo making the rounds on Facebook Thursday shows a single coyote in the area of Kelly Road between 16 and 15 Mile roads in Clinton Township. A local resident said it was spotted running along the Harrington Drain.

A few weeks ago, a photo showed four coyotes in a backyard in the area of 21 Mile and Schoenherr roads on the Macomb/Shelby Township border. The resident who posted the picture, and shared it to the Macomb County Scanner Facebook page, said she’s seen as many as seven at a time in that area.

Other recent coyote sightings were reported at 16 Mile Road and Groesbeck, 16 Mile and Moravian, Cass and Moravian, and in the Edison Fields.

Residents seem split on the topic, as comments on social media range from “how beautiful” to “it needs to be shot.”

“Coyotes are in every county,” Heather Garman wrote. “They are great for rodent control. They’ll stay away from you if you stay away from them you just have to watch your small dogs especially in unfenced yards.”

Daniel Vallad weighed in: ”

Late last year, officials put out a word of caution to Sterling Heights residents as coyote sightings spiked in neighborhoods there.

Officials said the change of season may be to blame for an increase of coyotes out and about in the area in search of food, primarily in the 14 Mile/Schoennher Rd. and Dodge Park. Although no recent attacks have been reported, last March police said a family dog was killed by a coyote in the area of 24 Mile and Mound.

In urban areas, experts advise that coyotes are attracted to garbage, garden vegetables, and pet foods.

To reduce the chance of coyote problems, residents are advised to eliminate all outside food — not just for pets — but bird seed and garbage as well. Put out the trash only on pickup day, and never feed coyotes.

Another good idea: Clear out wood and brush piles; they are good habitat for rats and mice and may attract coyotes. It should also be noted that coyotes don’t like bright lights or loud sounds or the smell of ammonia or perfume.

Do not try to trap the animal or shoot it. Discharging firearms within most cities is against the law.

Home or landowners experiencing problems with coyotes or who feel a coyote should be removed from their property should call a licensed nuisance animal control company. The typical cost associated with this service ranges from $300 to $750.

If there is immediate danger from a coyote, residents should call 911.

[Get more information about coyotes and how to prevent attacks at this link].