CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
COUNTDOWN TO I-75 SHUTDOWN: 2 Days Until Years-Long Closure From Detroit To Downriver [MORE]

Nate Burleson Pleads With Calvin Johnson To Return To The NFL [VIDEO]

February 2, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: calvin johnson, Detroit Lions, Nate Burleson

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Many people actually believed the Lions offense would be better without star WR Calvin Johnson. I wasn’t one of those people. Throughout the season people still thought Matthew Stafford had become a better QB without Johnson. Yet again, I like to disagree.

Without a deep threat, the Lions struggled against the best teams in the NFL.

Calvin’s former teammate, Nate Burleson, talked with TMZ while in Houston for Super Bowl LI made what could be one final plea for the receiver to return to the NFL.

First off he was asked about QB Matthew Stafford and said “he hasn’t been struggling” and “he had a great season.” He went on to then reach out to his boy, “Hey Megastron, Calvin it’s your boy, Nate B, Recepticon, hey come back to the NFL we need you. enough with “Dancing with the Stars,” I like the move, I like the way you groove on the field.”

Burleson also asked if former Seattle Seahawk, Marshawn Lynch would also come back to the NFL.

Do you see any way that Calvin Johnson would ever come out of retirement?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia