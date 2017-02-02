Nate Burleson Pleads With Calvin Johnson To Return To The NFL [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Many people actually believed the Lions offense would be better without star WR Calvin Johnson. I wasn’t one of those people. Throughout the season people still thought Matthew Stafford had become a better QB without Johnson. Yet again, I like to disagree.
Without a deep threat, the Lions struggled against the best teams in the NFL.
Calvin’s former teammate, Nate Burleson, talked with TMZ while in Houston for Super Bowl LI made what could be one final plea for the receiver to return to the NFL.
First off he was asked about QB Matthew Stafford and said “he hasn’t been struggling” and “he had a great season.” He went on to then reach out to his boy, “Hey Megastron, Calvin it’s your boy, Nate B, Recepticon, hey come back to the NFL we need you. enough with “Dancing with the Stars,” I like the move, I like the way you groove on the field.”
Burleson also asked if former Seattle Seahawk, Marshawn Lynch would also come back to the NFL.
Do you see any way that Calvin Johnson would ever come out of retirement?